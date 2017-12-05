(File photo)

Shoppers Drug Mart secures medical marijuana supplier

Aphria to supply product for online sales

Shoppers Drug Mart has signed a deal with Toronto-based Aphria to supply medical marijuana for online sales, the retailer announced Tuesday.

The news comes just hours ahead of an announcement from public safety minister Mike Farnworth on non-medical marijuana in B.C. and and just seven months ahead of federal legalization for recreational marijuana.

READ: London Drugs 'ready' to dispense marijuana

The retailer is currently waiting on Health Canada approval for their application to be a licensed producer.

Previously, Shoppers Drug Mart had been on the hunt for a medical marijuana brand manager.

