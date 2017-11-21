Levi Budd, 6. (Submitted photo)

B.C. boy’s social media bid to get levidrome in the Oxford dictionary goes viral

‘It’s been five weeks and has totally blown up today.’

From the Times of India to the Toronto Star, Lucky Budd clicks through site after site excited to see the word ‘levidrome’ in a worldwide frame.

It’s been five weeks and it has totally blown up today,” the Victoria dad says. Five weeks ago they posted a video to explain a levidrome, and find a way to get it into the Oxford dictionary.

The concept of a levidrome isn’t new, they’re like a palindrome only creating two words – for example pool backward is loop. Levi, 6, moved on quickly from the discovery of palindromes to what they call levidromes. The Victoria family has plenty of examples, with pictures pouring in from classrooms across the nation.

“It’s everywhere. It’s completely blown up. William Shatner is tweeting about it again today,” Budd says. “Last night I checked to see if levidromes.com was available and it wasn’t somebody already bought it.”

Victoria sport celebrity Simon Whitfield tweeted early in the campaign, and others are piling on.

The most impressive thing, the elder Budd says, is that it models for his young son that you can go out and do something. Levi had an idea and they went and did something about it.

“Our kids learn by what we do, not what we say,” Budd says. “This shows the potential for the postive power of social media.”

 

