Canada 150 quiz: Test your knowledge

A Black Press editor out of Summerland has got into the Canada 150 spirit by creating a quiz to test your Canadian trivia knowledge.
Summerland Review editor John Arendt is challening you!
Can you get 100 per cent? Check it out below to find out.
Can you get 100 % on this Canadian trivia quiz?
