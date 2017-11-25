Justin Bieber surprises B.C. minor hockey practice

The Canadian pop megastar was in Whistler for the weekend and asked to join the practice

Canadian pop superstar Justin Bieber surprised the Winterhawks minor hockey team at a practice in Whistler on Thursday night. (Whistler Minor Hockey Association/Facebook)

A minor hockey team in Whistler got a huge surprise during practice this week.

Canadian pop superstar Justin Bieber was in town for the weekend, according to the dad of one of the players, and asked if he could pass the puck around with the Midget A1 Winterhawks on Thursday night.

Rob Palm posted about it on Facebook, praising the Whistler Minor Hockey Association coaches for keeping the 23-year-old singer’s visit quiet and telling the kids “some new guy” was coming to try out for the team.

“The Biebs has pretty good hands and knew exactly where to be,” Palm wrote. “He was super humble and a true gentleman. I gained a lot of respect for him as a result. Thank you JB!!!”