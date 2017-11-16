Black Press reporter Kendra Wong is seen here with a tactical vest and helmet as she takes part in Victoria’s “Experience the Canadian Armed Forces” event at the Bay St Armoury. (Arnold Lim/BlackPress)

Media gets hands-on training with the Canadian military

Black Press reporter Kendra Wong goes ‘undercover’ in Victoria to learn how to be the best she can be

  • Nov. 16, 2017 11:44 a.m.
  • Buzz

Have you ever wanted to experience the Armed Forces without actually having to sign up?

That’s how Goldstream Gazette reporter Kendra Wong felt when she learned of the chance to participate in a special hands-on, fully interactive practice run of Victoria’s “Experience the Canadian Armed Forces” at the Bay St Armoury in Victoria.

Donning her runners and workout gear, the diminutive reporter who stands roughly five feet tall but has the internal fortitude of a large linebacker on your favourite football team, demonstrated her athletic abilities and resiliency on Thursday.

This dry-run was organized in preparation for a full event on Saturday at the Armoury, which will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Officials chose this interactive experience to provide the public with an inside look at what it’s like to begin a career as a soldier, sailor or aviator.

Members of the media were given the opportunity to take part in dry land training, attempt the Forces’ physical fitness test, sample military rations, try on full combat gear, and practice on a fully electronic shooting range.

“It was a pretty eye-opening experience,” said Wong after finishing the two-hour training experience. “Some of the exercises were quite challenging, especially the physical fitness test — a lot of them were carrying sandbags. But overall it was very rewarding.”

When approached with the opportunity to put on her camouflage and test her limits, Wong jumped at a chance that doesn’t come around all the time.

“It sounded like a an extremely interesting opportunity,” she added.

“To sit in someone else’s shoes, especially as a report where you’re usually telling someone else’s story, but this was the opposite of that. I have a lot of respect for armed forces personnel who can do all this.”


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Chicken crosses B.C. road, stops traffic

Just Posted

Local area D-Day survivor is 100 yrs on Feb. 5

Stewart Ray is “like a cat with 9 lives, except he’s on at least his 3rd set of 9 lives”

WWII Veteran’s 70th year residing in Fort St. James

J.K. Johnson moved here from Calgary in 1947 and never looked back

“Persian Plenty” quilt fit for a queen

Fort St. James quilter Mona French is almost finished building her magnificent… Continue reading

Community Foundation showcases “777 Challenge” trophy

The 777 Challenge is one way to donate to the Fort St.… Continue reading

Run, hide, fight — surviving an active shooter situation

A former Kelowna cop teaches how to survive an active shooter situation

Federal funding to combat guns, gangs and opioid crisis

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said illicit drugs are often main cause of guns, gangs violence

Riverview youth mental health centre proceeds

Replacement for Maples Treatment Centre first announced in March

Dead boy’s father posts Facebook response after Appeal Court upholds conviction

David, Collet Stephan were found guilty in their son Ezekiel’s 2012 death from bacterial meningitis

Trudeau mania, Scheer enthusiasm in B.C. this week

Prime minister, Conservative leader drop in on Surrey, White Rock

Forecasters promote avalanche safety awareness to kick off season

Avalanche Canada advising backcountry enthusiasts to get proper training and equipment.

B.C. church defaced with disturbing anti-Christian graffiti

Staff at Crossroads United Church reported the vandalism to police late last week

PayPal ordered to disclose business accounts to Canada Revenue Agency

Online payments company has 45 days to hand over information identifying its account holders

Federal government to boost treatment options for opioid drug users: minister

More than 2,800 people died last year as a result of the overdose crisis

Most Read