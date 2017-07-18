One serious Caesar

Two Kelowna bartenders launch a new version of the Caesar

It’s official Canada’s national cocktail has been revamped and is on the shelves in stores across the country.

Thanks to two Kelowna bartenders, the Caesar has been given a make-over that is appeasing to vegetarians, celiacs and those with MSG intolerance.

RELATED: Two Kelowna bartenders take on Canada’s national cocktail

Simp’s Serious Caesar Mix , invented by Dave Simpson, is made with maple syrup, spices and other local Canadian ingredients.

The mix had a special debut last weekend at the opening of the Kelowna Airport Village.

Simp’s Serious Caesar Mix can be found in Nesters, several Kelowna barber shops, gift shops, tattoo shops, as well as restaurants in Richmond, White Rock, Ontario, Vancouver Island and across the Okanagan.