Levi Budd (Submitted photo)

Oxford Dictionary responds by video to Victoria boy’s bid for levidrome

William Shatner tweet garners attention of Oxford

A Victoria boy’s bid to get a word in the dictionary prompted response from Oxford itself.

Six-year-old Levi Budd, a St. Micheals University School second-grader, made a bid to add levidrome to the dictionary after learning all about palindromes and discovering no readily used word for a word that spells another valid word backward – such as stop and pots.

He decided to create a new word featuring his name, and try to get it in the dictionary.

They started with a video, local Black Press media outlets and a social media campaign.

Oxford became aware of the campaign through a tweet from famed Canadian actor William Shatner.

“Since then media outlets have picked up on it and have covered the levidrome campaign,” says Oxford editor Rebecca Juganaru in the video.

“Levi there are many new words every year. Some very clever ones and some very useful ones. We don’t add all of these words to our dictionary, we’d never sleep if we did. Instead we only add the words that get used by a lot of people for a long time.”

Many people know the word now, she noted, adding they’re impressed with how far the word has come in a five-week campaign. “Lots of people know your word and they know what it means which means levidrome is well on its way,” Juganaru said.

Now they’ll look for routine use in everyday language.

“Then all we do is wait and hope that people keep using your word,” Juganaru said. “We have a list of all the words we want to keep an eye on and levidrome is on that list in a hear or so if lots of people are still using your word it might well get into our dictionary.”

The word is already in the user-submitted urban dictionary online.

 

@OakBayNews
cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. boy’s social media bid to get levidrome in the Oxford dictionary goes viral

Just Posted

Softwood lumber duties decrease after final determination

High lumber prices mitigating impact on local mills

Medals brought home from Taekwondo Westerns

Fort team travelled to Grand Prairie for Western Canadian Championships

Fort hockey girls help bring home division silver

Combined PeeWee/Bantam team compete at Women’s Hockey Wickfest, Calgary

VIDEO: Government approves funding of $750,000 drug for B.C. woman

Approval comes one day after province announces funding for Soliris on a case-by-case basis

VIDEO: Rare comic showing Superman’s 1st appearance to be auctioned

The 1938 comic features Superman hoisting a car over his head

Charge laid against B.C. man in alleged cat torture

Joshua Michael Lemire, 20, has been charged with one count of causing unnecessary pain/suffering to an animal.

Oxford Dictionary responds by video to Victoria boy’s bid for levidrome

William Shatner tweet garners attention of Oxford

Site C allows more wind, solar energy, experts say

Lawyer, economist argue for completion of B.C. Hydro dam

Record-high temperatures reached in 18 spots in B.C.

White Rock, Victoria and the Fraser Valley made new records for the unusually warm November day

Supreme Court to hear case on whether ISPs can charge for IDing online pirates

Film producers seeking to crack down on people who share copyrighted material illegally

Canadian initiative fuelled by Terry Fox’s dream may be only hope for young cancer patients

Young cancer patients in rural or remote areas did not always get the testing available

Olympic gymnastics ex-doctor pleads guilty to sex charges

Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among Nassar’s victims

Education minister blasts Chilliwack school trustee on gender issues

Fleming calls Neufeld’s behaviour ‘shameful’ and ‘unacceptable’

Most Read

  • Oxford Dictionary responds by video to Victoria boy’s bid for levidrome

    William Shatner tweet garners attention of Oxford