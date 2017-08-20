REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Vancouver: Capt. Jack Sparrow visits BC Children’s Hospital

Patients at BC Children’s Hospital got a surprise visit from their favourite pirate on Monday afternoon. Watch more >

Langley: Farewell held for popular assistance pooch

She’s probably the best known dog in Langley, but Rumour the assistance dog is hanging up her leash and retiring. Watch more >

Errington: South African gumboot dancing makes it’s way to the Island

What began as a form of communication between mine workers in South Africa, is now being taught and performed in Errington. Watch more >

Salmon Arm: Man honours late daughter through large sand sculpture

Marc Dansereau began building his elaborate sand sculptors in honour of his daughter Bernadette, who died at age 6 of an inoperable cancer and his newest castle will stand 11 feet tall when complete. Watch more >

Chilliwack: Elvis rocks and rolls for guests

Elvis Presley tribute artist Steve Elliot brought a rocking time to Cultus Lake. Watch more >