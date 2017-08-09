Put the ‘Treat’ in treatment with BC Children’s Hospital fundraiser

Enjoy a Blizzard and help the kids during Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day this Thursday, Aug. 10

Beat the heat with a cool treat this Thursday, and help Dairy Queen Canada support BC Children’s Hospital.

As part of the 15th annual Miracle Treat Day Aug. 10, supported by Black Press, participating Dairy Queen stores across B.C. commit net proceeds from sales of all Blizzard Treats to support BC Children’s Hospital.

Last year, 97 B.C. Dairy Queen stores raised nearly $385,000 and the team aims to top $400,000 this year.

“Miracle Treat Day is an incredible time when local communities across Canada are united in the common goal of raising money to help kids in their own backyards,” says Ameera Virani, Director, Corporate Partnerships, Children’s Miracle Network, which raises funds for 14 Canadian children’s hospitals.

“We are so thankful for the collaboration we see year after year from Dairy Queen and children’s hospitals across the country.”

B.C.’s top five fundraising regions in 2016 were Terrace ($29,174), Maple Ridge ($22,256), Fort St. John ($14,087), Pacific Centre (Vancouver, $10,866 and Chilliwack, $10,270).

All Miracle Treat Day fundraising supports BC Children’s Hospital’s most urgent needs, including research, medical equipment and staff and family education programs. While physically located in Vancouver, medical specialists also provide direct care in communities throughout the province with travelling clinics and tele-health capabilities.

The province’s only full-service acute-care paediatric hospital, last year BC Children’s Hospital treated more than 86,000 children.

For more information, visit MiracleTreatDay.ca or follow along on social media with #MiracleTreatDay. Learn more about BC Children’s Hospital at bcchf.ca.