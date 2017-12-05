FILE - In this June 11, 2017 file photo, Kevin Spacey arrives at the 71st annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Production is resuming next year on the sixth and final season of “House of Cards.”(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

‘House of Cards’ to resume minus star Kevin Spacey

In November, Netflix said it wouldn’t be involved with the series if Spacey remained

Production is resuming next year on the sixth and final season of “House of Cards.”

Taping of the political drama was halted in October amid sexual misconduct allegations against star Kevin Spacey.

Netflix Chief Content Office Ted Sarandos told a conference Monday of the decision, Variety reported.

In November, Netflix said it wouldn’t be involved with the series if Spacey remained. Producer Media Rights Capital suspended him.

The eight-episode season will focus on co-star Robin Wright. No release date has been announced.

Netflix has said the decision to end the series was made before Spacey was accused of trying to seduce a teenager in 1986. He said he didn’t recall it, but allegations by other men followed.

Spacey’s rep has said he is seeking unspecified treatment

The Associated Press

