Michael Buble announced as 2018 Juno host in Vancouver

Awards will celebrate Canadian talent in March

Canadian singer Michael Buble will be the host the 2018 Juno Awards.

Buble had been tapped to host the music awards show last year before he bowed out when his son Noah was diagnosed with cancer.

The native of Burnaby, B.C., announced earlier this month that he was getting back to work next year.

Bryan Adams and Russell Peters hosted last year’s Junos in Ottawa.

The 2018 Juno Awards will be staged at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on March 25.

This is the fourth time Vancouver has played host to the awards ceremony, which celebrates achievement in Canadian music.

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences announced earlier this year it is reinstating the comedy album of the year category after a 33-year hiatus.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: The Last Jedi is going to be the longest ‘Star Wars’ movie yet

Just Posted

Local area D-Day survivor is 100 yrs on Feb. 5

Stewart Ray is “like a cat with 9 lives, except he’s on at least his 3rd set of 9 lives”

WWII Veteran’s 70th year residing in Fort St. James

J.K. Johnson moved here from Calgary in 1947 and never looked back

“Persian Plenty” quilt fit for a queen

Fort St. James quilter Mona French is almost finished building her magnificent… Continue reading

Community Foundation showcases “777 Challenge” trophy

The 777 Challenge is one way to donate to the Fort St.… Continue reading

VIDEO: Government approves funding of $750,000 drug for B.C. woman

Approval comes one day after province announces funding for Soliris on a case-by-case basis

VIDEO: Rare comic showing Superman’s 1st appearance to be auctioned

The 1938 comic features Superman hoisting a car over his head

Brewers create anti-fascist ale

Not For Nazis Nut Brown Ale made in the Shuswap will be ready in time for Christmas

LETTER: Jumbo is part of Ktunaxa territorial claim

Ktunaxa Nation Council responds to Tom Fletcher column

3,800-plant grow-op busted on First Nation reserve

Three men face charges after RCMP bust a large drug operation on the Soowahlie Reserve near Chilliwack

VIDEO: Government approves funding of $750,000 drug for B.C. woman

Approval comes one day after province announces funding for Soliris on a case-by-case basis

B.C. boy’s social media bid to get levidrome in the Oxford dictionary goes viral

‘It’s been five weeks and has totally blown up today.’

Whistler venues could see 2026 Olympic action

Calgary is looking to cut down on costs

Michael Buble announced as 2018 Juno host in Vancouver

Awards will celebrate Canadian talent in March

BC Hydro issues storm safety tips

Bulletin indicates “electrical contact incidents resulting in serious injury are on the rise.”

Most Read

  • Michael Buble announced as 2018 Juno host in Vancouver

    Awards will celebrate Canadian talent in March