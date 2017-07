Garden Club reinvigorated and welcoming all who might be interested in joining

This year’s garden tour had everyone starting and finishing together at the two public gardens on the tour. Four private gardens were open for tours at set times. It was a lovely cool summer day and the variety of gardens were enjoyed by all.

Garden Club Meetings

Second Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m. at the public library.

Nov 14, Preparing your garden for winter

Jan 9, TBA

Feb 13, Propagation

Mar 13, Soil

May 8, Plant sale & trade

Suggestions for topics and speakers welcome.

