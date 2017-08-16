Busy week for RCMP and Volunteer Fire Department

On Saturday August 5, Fort St. James RCMP responded to a complaint of a single vehicle collision on Stones Bay Road near the golf course. Police attended to find two occupants with minor injuries. The driver of the vehicle was investigated for impaired driving and a motor vehicle act suspension was issued. At the time of publication the vehicle remains in the ditch as allegedly no one is willing to take on the cost of removing the vehicle which apparently has insufficient scrap value.

On Tuesday August 8, at 7:47 a.m. Fort St. James RCMP responded to a complaint of a structure fire in the 600 block of Highway 27 near Chief Kwah Road. The fire was contained to inside the residence and extinguished by the Fort St. James Volunteer Fire Department. No persons were living in the house at the time and the fire is suspicious and the Fort St. James RCMP are investigating and seeking the public’s assistance if they saw anything suspicious around the residence, to please call police. We are following all leads at this time and tips have been coming in.

On Wednesday August 9, at 6:33 a.m. Fort St. James RCMP responded to a car fire down at Cottonwood Park beside the airplane. The fire was contained to the vehicle only in the engine area and the vehicle owner stated that the engine had caught on fire earlier, they put it out, but then went back for it and tried to drive it and it caught fire again. Fort St. James Volunteer Fire Department extinguished the fire.

On Thursday August 10, at 5:58 a.m. Fort St. James RCMP were called to a structure fire on Kwah Road. The fire started in the downstairs suite and spread into the attic area. No one was home in that unit, however this is a multi-unit complex and other residents were inside the building at the time. No one was injured. The Fort. St. James Volunteer Fire Department extinguished the blaze before the whole building was destroyed. At this time, although public nearby allege it was an electrical fire, the Fort. St. James RCMP are considering this fire to be suspicious and possibly deliberately set. If you saw any suspicious activity around the residence, please contact the Fort St. James RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

There were 73 calls for service during the week of August 4 – 11. Several calls involved alcohol and impaired driving. Police are reminding the public to use the taxi service or call a friend to get home safely.

– from files released by Sgt. Poppy Hallam

Single vehicle wreck in the ditch on Stones Bay Road near the golf course. No one is allegedly willing to take on the cost of removing the vehicle. Photo Fiona Maureen

Site of suspicious structure fire in the 600 block of Highway 27 near Chief Kwah Road. Photo Fiona Maureen

Cottonwood Park airplane. Photo Fiona Maureen