Cops for Cancer Jail and Bail downtown

The fun started at 3:00 p.m. with the first criminals arrested and brought to cells on the corner of Stuart Drive and Manson.

Some of the arrest warrants included, doctoring the books, corrupting morals, illegal land transfers, not keeping your vehicle clean, dipping into the fountain of youth and the best…. Just because we can!

People could call in, come to the Detachment or the jail downtown and arrange to have someone arrested. For a $30 donation, police in uniform in marked police vehicles would attend to private residences or businesses and arrest the person, handcuff and frisk them and bring them back to city cells where they had to try to make bail set by the arrest requester. There were times the jail was packed and fun was had by all.

Almost $8,000 was raised by the participants as well as proceeds from food sales cooked up by the employees of Fort St. James Integris and food donated by Overwaitea Foods.

Proceeds go toward childhood cancer research and to send children and youth to Camp Goodtimes where they have time play and be a child and put away the memories of fighting cancer for a few days of fun.

Cst. Jordan Boulianne of the Fort St. James RCMP is riding in this years Cops for Cancer Tour De North which starts on September 12, 2017 in Williams Lake and ends in Dawson Creek on September 18, 2017 with stops along the way in Quesnel, Prince George, Mackenzie, Chetwynd, Hudson’s Hope, Fort St. John.

Every second year the team rides east to west/west to east and comes through with a stop in Fort St. James.

The Fort St. James RCMP will be hosting another Cops for Cancer fund raising event on Thursday August 31, 2017 at the North Arm Pub. It’s a beef dip dinner with silent auction, head shaves and tons of fun. There are already so many great auction items pouring in so there will be lots up for grabs!

Seating is limited so we suggest people get their names in for tickets soon before it sells out.

– with files from Sgt. Poppy Hallam

Kim Willick shouting across the road to try to make bail money Photo submitted

Laura Cybulski of Fort St. James Photo submitted

Lyle Middleton of Ubleis Logging. Photo submitted

Scott Croucher of Fort St. James Photo submitted

Dr. Peter Van Zyl of Fort St. James Medical Clinic Photo submitted

General overview of the jail and area for food and prisoner drop off area Photo submitted