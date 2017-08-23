Government looking for input on fish regulation

Fisheries and Oceans Canada is seeking public input on fishing regulations as part of a consultation process reviewing the way they regulate fisheries and conserve habitat.

Canadians have until Aug. 28 to share their views at www.letstalkfishhabitat.ca.

Anglers and the Canadian public concerned about fishing are encouraged to provide their input and help improve the Fisheries Act, which directs how the federal government manages fisheries and protects fish habitat.

The federal government manages salmon in both salt and fresh water, and all fish licences in tidal waters, and the province manages freshwater fish and inland salmon sport fishing.