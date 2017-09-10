Local Fort resident Leonard wins unbelievable $500,000

Vancouver, B.C. September 11, 2017– Leonard Magnus of Fort St. James needed to be convinced he won the $500,000 Extra on the August 31, 2017 Daily Grand draw.

“I heard the winning jingle when I checked my ticket and saw the screen flash $500,000,” recalled Magnus. “I couldn’t believe it. I needed the store clerk to convince me I was the winner!”

Magnus says his win is slowly sinking in, and that he’s going to take his time before making any big plans with his money.

“Winning the lottery definitely takes some pressure off me and my wife,” smiled Magnus. “I will put the money in the bank for now, and maybe splurge on a motorhome.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Lakeside Pharmacy in Fort St. James.

Every time a lottery ticket is purchases in B.C., it funds programs across the province.