Make British Columbia Transportation better

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure survey

From maintaining highways to handling development approvals, our goal is to provide the best service we can.

Of course, there’s always room for improvement. That’s why we’re asking you to help make us better by taking our 16th annual Customer Satisfaction Survey, online at survey.th.gov.bc.ca from July 22 to September 30.

Last year, we received more than 3,350 responses from folks across the province. We learned a lot about what matters to you, including:

Highway signage and line markings

Cycling infrastructure

Commercial vehicle safety and enforcement

Traffic management

Rest areas

DriveBC webcams… and more

This year’s survey builds upon previous years. This time there are questions about DriveBC, how you access the system and what features you most commonly use.

There are open comment sections in the survey for all questions asking to rate ministry services on a scale.

Take the online survey now – it’s open to everybody and takes about 10 minutes.

Help us focus our efforts on what matters most to you. What do we need to improve on? What are we doing right? You tell us.

- press release from BC Ministry of Transportation