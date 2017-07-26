Mt. Milligan is salmon taste testers’ choice

On Saturday July 22, five fiercely competitive teams shrugged off the rainy weather and challenged each other to cooking the best salmon recipe.
The five teams were the District of Fort St. James; the Metis Nation British Columbia, Overweitea Foods and The View Bistro & Lounge.
The first 100 guests got to sample all five different salmon recipes and be the judges.
The taster’s top choice was Mt. Milligan – Centerra Gold’s recipe prepared by Rhys Gerow and Joanna Miller. Congratulations 2017’s Best Salmon Chefs in New Caledonia!