Mt. Milligan is salmon taste testers’ choice

The heated annual salmon cook-off competition has new champion chefs

On Saturday July 22, five fiercely competitive teams shrugged off the rainy weather and challenged each other to cooking the best salmon recipe.

The five teams were the District of Fort St. James; the Metis Nation British Columbia, Overweitea Foods and The View Bistro & Lounge.

The first 100 guests got to sample all five different salmon recipes and be the judges.

The taster’s top choice was Mt. Milligan – Centerra Gold’s recipe prepared by Rhys Gerow and Joanna Miller. Congratulations 2017’s Best Salmon Chefs in New Caledonia!

Proud smiles from salmon cook-off first place winners Mt. Milligan - Centerra Gold's Rhys Gerow and Joanna Miller.

Cooked salmon samples for 100 community taste testers at the Fort St. James National Historic Site on Saturday July 22.

Tykara Gramm, The View Hotel Floor Manager and Patrick Barrette, The View Hotel Chef.