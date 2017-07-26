Outdoor classroom for David Hoy Dragons

On Tuesday, July 11, community members gathered for a sod-cutting photograph at the site of David Hoy Elementary’s new outdoor classroom. Beginning in September, this space will provide students with a year-round connection to outdoor, cross-curricular, and place-based learning.

Teachers and students helped to design the structure, which will have seating for 28 learners and four facilitators to gather around a central fire pit.

David Hoy Elementary, School District 91 and the Chuntoh Education Society were able to create this space with the support of the following funding partners:

Western Economic Diversification ($16,000); Mount Milligan ($10,000); Tl’azt’en Nation ($5,000); David Hoy Parent Advisory Council ($1,000).

In addition to critical infrastructure funding, support for this project has been provided by: David Hoy Elementary students and SD91 staff, District of Fort St. James, John Prince Research Forest, University of Northern BC, Natural Sciences &Engineering Research Council of Canada

– submitted by Valerie Crowley. If you have any questions about this project or the Chuntoh Education Society, please call 778-978-0560.