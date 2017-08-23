Police seek witnesses in two suspected arsons

RCMP are seeking the public’s help in identifying any possible suspects in two suspicious fires in Fort St. James.

Blue house near small bridge on Highway 27

The first fire at 600 Highway 27 was reported to authorities on Tuesday August 8 at 7:48 am. A passer-by saw smoke coming from the residence, pulled into the driveway and immediately went to work to determine if anyone was inside to render help, then used his fire extinguisher to try and control the fire while he called 911 for help.

A tipster called police to say they witnessed a newer black or dark blue pickup pull out of the driveway of that residence in a big hurry at 07:43 hrs, turning right on Highway 27 heading north. The tipster described the pickup as full size and definitely newer than 10 years old and most likely black, but maybe dark blue. Police are looking to identify that vehicle, or any other vehicles coming or going from that property in the hours before the fire, even days before. There was not supposed to be anyone living in the residence at the time.

Multiplex on Kwah Road by Historic Park

Police are also seeking the public’s assistance in identifying any possible suspects in a suspicious fire that occurred on Thursday August 10, 2017 at 05:54 hrs on Kwah Road. A fire was deliberately set to one of the units in the blue triplex on Kwah Road by the Historic Park. There was no one home in the front right unit, however there were other tenants home in the building. Police are seeking any witnesses to suspicious activity around the building in the hours and days leading up to the fire. No tip is too small so if anyone was seen coming and going from the unit, any vehicles or any unusual activity around the complex to please call the Fort St. James RCMP

If you have any information about what happened or who was responsible for these fires, you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

– released by Sgt. Poppy HALLAM Fort St. James RCMP