Smoky skies don’t curtail Caledonia Day festivities

Any day is a great day to visit, but special event days are a real treat. Caledonia Day is definitely one of the highlights for Fort St. James National Historic Park. And this year Saturday August 12 was no exception. Even with the dark smoky skies, games and fall fair style events continued.

Participants in the hunter challenge. Photo Fiona Maureen

Balloon pop target practice. Photo Fiona Maureen

Story time in one of the green tents. Photo Fiona Maureen

9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. itinerary at the Fort St. James National Historic Park visitor centre included exhibits in the theatre; blacksmith demonstration and wheel maker in the café yard; popcorn stand with proceeds to the local food bank; horseshoe tournament; hunter challenge; caramel apples which ran out by 11:30 a.m.; story time; pie auction with proceeds to the soup kitchen; square dancers; and world famous chicken races.