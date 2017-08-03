WANTED Preston Deveny

Fort St. James and Prince George RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating this man

Preston Munroe DEVENY, 33 years old, is wanted for Assault and five counts of Failing to Comply with Probation stemming from an incident in Fort St. James in 2015. He is also wanted for Failing to Comply with Probation following an investigation in Prince George in 2016 and for Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm in Alberta.

Investigators believe that DEVENY is aware of the warrants and deliberately avoiding apprehension. DEVENY has previously resided in the Prince George, Fort St. James and Takla Landing areas. He also has known associates in the Vanderhoof area.

DEVENY is described as:

· Caucasian male

· 183 cm (6’0”)

· 93 kg (203 lbs)

· Brown hair

· Green eyes

DEVENY should be considered VIOLENT and should not be approached. If you locate him, call police immediately.

If you have any information about Preston Munroe DEVENY or where he may be, please contact the Prince George RCMP at (250)561-3300 or the Fort St James RCMP at (250)996-8269. As an alternative, anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477, online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca (English only), or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) using keyword “pgtips”. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.