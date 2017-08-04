111 people died of drug overdose in B.C. in June

Total of 780 lives have been lost to overdoses so far this year, up from 414 at this time last year

There were 111 suspected drug overdose deaths in June, according to the BC Coroners Service.

That’s an average of 3.7 people dying each day, and a 61-per-cent increase from the same period last year.

Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health authorities continue to see the brunt of the opioid crisis, with more than two thirds of all overdose deaths in B.C.

New Mental Health and Addictions Minister Judy Darcy was set to speak on the newest numbers Friday morning.

More to come.