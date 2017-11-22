Accused in violent Kamloops burglary charged with attempted murder

  • Nov. 22, 2017 10:10 a.m.
Charges have been laid in connection to a pair of violent incidents in east Kamloops on Monday afternoon.

John Andrew Stark, 31, has been charged with eight counts including attempted murder with a firearm, pointing a firearm and two counts of aggravated assault.

The charges stem from incidents on Monday in Campbell Creek.

Related: Police investigate violent Kamloops home invasion

According to police, the incident began just after 4 p.m. when a man returned home from work to find a burglar inside his house. While struggling with the intruder, the homeowner sustained serious injuries, including lacerations to his head. The burglar ran from the home and broke into a nearby house. The homeowner in the second residence confronted the intruder and was stabbed.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said an off-duty Kamloops Mountie saw the suspect leave the second home and chased him, with the suspect running to a third house, where he climbed into a vehicle. The off-duty Mountie managed to keep the suspect in the vehicle until officers arrived.

The stabbing victim has since been released from Royal Inland Hospital, but the other homeowner remains under medical care. RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said no shots were fired during the incident, despite the allegation Stark committed attempted murder with a firearm.

Stark will next appear in court on Dec. 4.

Residents in Campbell Creek told KTW they were shocked by the incidents, which took place on the usually quiet cul de sac of Coyote Drive.

