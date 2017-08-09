Accused wildfire looter appears in court

Shane Brady is charged in connection with $65,000 in equipment stolen near Williams Lake

Shane Brady made his first appearance at provincial court in Williams Lake on Wednesday. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

A man charged in connection with a $65,000 of heavy equipment stolen from an evacuation zone near Williams Lake made his first court appearance Wednesday

In mid-July, Shane Brady was charged with one count of possession of stolen property over $5,000, one count of possession of firearms without licence or registration, one count of unauthorized firearm possession, two charges of occupying a vehicle with firearm present and one count of possession of firearms contrary to order.

He made his first appearance for the stolen property charge, at provincial court in Williams Lake on Wednesday morning, by video, wearing what his lawyer William Herdy called a “distinctive kitchen outfit.” The stolen property charge will begin to be heard on Aug. 16.

Brady will make another appearance for the firearm charges on Wednesday afternoon.