After 70 days, B.C. state of emergency to end

About 153 wildfires are still burning in B.C.

The provincial state of emergency due to a record-breaking wildfire season comes to an end Friday at midnight.

The state of emergency was declared on July 7 and extended four times over the nine weeks that followed.

Given the weather forecast and efforts of the BC Wildfire Service to contain and extinguish fires, the province said in a statement its now is in a position to allow the state of emergency to expire and return to a standard emergency response.

This means the Canadian Forces will be demobilizing members who’ve been working with the provincial wildfire service.

As of this morning, 153 wildfires are burning in B.C., with 11 evacuation orders affecting about 3,000 individuals. Approximately 23 evacuation alerts are also still impacting more than 5,000 people.

During this wildfire season, approximately 65,000 people evacuated from their homes.

More to come.

