An adopted cat is the best 10 pounds you’ll gain this season

BC SPCA encouraging families to add a forever feline friend during adoption event Nov. 24 to Dec. 3

  • Nov. 23, 2017 4:04 p.m.
  • News

No one wants the added pounds that tend to appear on waistlines – and elsewhere – after a festive season of celebrating.

That’s why the BC SPCA is encouraging people who are thinking about adopting a feline family member to do so during its upcoming adoption event, presented by Hill’s Science Diet — from Nov. 24 to Dec. 3, all adult cat adoption fees are 50 per cent off.

“It’s the best 10 pounds you’ll gain this holiday season,” says Iris Ting, BC SPCA regional manager, northern B.C./Vancouver and operations programs. “We’re reminding all British Columbians that when one cat is adopted, it frees up shelter space and allows us to bring another cat in from the cold.”

The BC SPCA takes in several thousands of cats each year – right now, there are more than 1,100 felines in BC SPCA care who need loving, forever homes. Homeless cats are a major issue in B.C., often suffering from injury, illness, predator attacks and frostbite. Illegal abandonment and animals who aren’t spayed or neutered contribute to the problem, as well as cats without permanent identification like a microchip or a tattoo, who are never reunited with their guardians.

Ting notes the adoption fee includes vaccinations, spaying or neutering, permanent ID, any necessary medical care, and internal and external parasite treatment. Normal adoption counselling and matching takes place to ensure animals go to a good home, and Petsecure provides six weeks of free pet insurance. All cats are microchipped, and for $12 annually or a $45 lifetime fee, the animal will be registered in the province-wide BC Pet Registry, bcpetregistry.ca, to help ensure if a pet is lost, he can be found and reunited with his family.

“We’re excited to have the Hill’s Food, Shelter & Love program continue to support these adoption events that encourage pet guardians to find their new best friend,” says Jennifer Porter, general manager of Hill’s Pet Nutrition Canada. “Our message is ‘Together Forever,’ and Hill’s Science Diet pet food along with the loving care provided by the BC SPCA makes cats healthier, happier and ready for their forever home. We’re proud to provide food for all the BC SPCA’s cats and dogs and a free bag to guardians upon adoption to ensure a lifetime of good health.”

Visit spca.bc.ca/adopt to search for adoptable animals online.

Previous story
B.C. co-ops relieved with Ottawa’s housing strategy
Next story
Uber official says public needs to push for ridesharing in B.C.

Just Posted

Softwood lumber duties decrease after final determination

High lumber prices mitigating impact on local mills

Medals brought home from Taekwondo Westerns

Fort team travelled to Grand Prairie for Western Canadian Championships

Fort hockey girls help bring home division silver

Combined PeeWee/Bantam team compete at Women’s Hockey Wickfest, Calgary

VIDEO: Government approves funding of $750,000 drug for B.C. woman

Approval comes one day after province announces funding for Soliris on a case-by-case basis

Surrey union decries ‘epidemic’ level shortage of education assistants in B.C.

Children sit with tablets for hours when EAs aren’t available, CUPE says

VIDEO: Rare comic showing Superman’s 1st appearance to be auctioned

The 1938 comic features Superman hoisting a car over his head

An adopted cat is the best 10 pounds you’ll gain this season

BC SPCA encouraging families to add a forever feline friend during adoption event Nov. 24 to Dec. 3

Uber official says public needs to push for ridesharing in B.C.

Mike van Hemmen tells Kelowna Chamber of commerce ridesharing would be ‘win-win-win’

B.C. co-ops relieved with Ottawa’s housing strategy

Federal government to have a new co-operative housing funding model in place by 2020

B.C. NDP referendum plan sparks legislature battle

David Eby says public will decide on proportional referendum

Hammy has been freed of his threads, a purple antler remains

The iconic Prince Rupert buck with a piece of hammock attached to his antlers was caught by COs

Court adjourned again for man linked to Shuswap farm where human remains found

Curtis Sagmoen will appear back in court on Dec. 14

B.C. family advocating for drug decriminalization following death of son

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has noted the New Democrats would decriminalize personal possession of all drugs

Winning Lotto 6/49 purchased in Kelowna

Some lucky man or woman purchased a winning 6/49 ticket in Kelowna.

Most Read