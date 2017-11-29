Arrest made in Kelowna cold case murder

A 61 year old man has been arrested for the 2013 killing of Theresa Neville

A 61-year-old Kelowna man has now been charged with second degree murder in relation to the 2013 death of Theresa Neville.

It was more than four years ago when RCMP responded to a 911 emergency call from a home in the 300 block of Yates Road in Kelowna.

RELATED: RCMP confirm Glenmore woman was murdered

When police arrived on scene June 18, 2013 at 12:37 a.m., they discovered the body of Theresa Ashley Neville, whose death was deemed to be a homicide.

RELATED: New leads in Kelowna murder case

Her two children were on the scene.

“Jay Sinclaire Thomson of Kelowna, has now been formally charged with second degree murder in relation to the death of Theresa Neville,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey spokesperson for the Kelowna Regional RCMP, in a press release.

RELATED: Kelowna RCMP release sketch of person of interest in murder case

“He was arrested earlier today and will remain in police custody pending his first court appearance.”

Previous story
Producer for Vancouver-shot TV shows fired amid sexual harassment allegations

Just Posted

Moonlight Madness parade stalled, not stopped

‘Newlands Express’ float wins best in parade

Bitcoin machine arrives in northern B.C.

New machine in Prince Rupert cafe will allows users to buy virtual currencies

Medals brought home from Taekwondo Westerns

Fort team travelled to Grand Prairie for Western Canadian Championships

Fort hockey girls help bring home division silver

Combined PeeWee/Bantam team compete at Women’s Hockey Wickfest, Calgary

VIDEO: Government approves funding of $750,000 drug for B.C. woman

Approval comes one day after province announces funding for Soliris on a case-by-case basis

Trudeau apologizes for decades of LGBTQ discrimination by federal agencies

‘I am sorry. We are sorry,’ Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.

Arrest made in Kelowna cold case murder

A 61 year old man has been arrested for the 2013 killing of Theresa Neville

Survey finds B.C. business community optimistic

The BC Chamber of Commerce released its Collective Perspective Survey Report Tuesday night in Kelowna

American Airlines glitch gives pilots holiday at Christmas

A computer glitch with the world’s largest airline means American is scrambling to schedule pilots into planes

COLUMN: Is celebrity gossip your ‘local news’? Ottawa seems to think so

News Media Canada board chair reflects on heritage minister’s response to newspaper closures

Conservatives call for embattled Finance Minister Bill Morneau to resign

Morneau has faced intense pressure for not fully disclosing his personal financial arrangements

Producer for Vancouver-shot TV shows fired amid sexual harassment allegations

Andrew Kreisberg worked on Arrow, Supergirl, The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow

B.C. Red Cross offers more wildfire assistance to business

Local MLAs say the program is too slow, not suitable for remote people

Crown calls ex-RCMP Tim Shields’ account of sexual encounter ‘rehearsed and self-serving’

Former Mountie’s recollection of events is too detailed, prosecutor alleges

Most Read