There have been 617 fires since April 1

An orange soup of smoke makes driving difficult on Highway 20 west of Williams Lake. (Scott Olesiuk photo)

There are 188 fires burning across B.C. on Thursday afternoon, up from 183 on Wednesday, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Chief fire information officer Kevin Skrepnek said that 16 new fires were started on Tuesday. There have been a total of 617 fires across B.C. so far this season.

With better mapping, Skrepnek said that there are now 100,011 hectares that have burned across the province.

There are 16,250 evacuees, said Emergency BC deputy minister Robert Turner.

More to come.