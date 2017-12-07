B.C. patients wait more than 26 weeks for medical care: report

New report shows wait times have increased for fifth year in a row

People in B.C. wait an average of more than 26 weeks for medical treatment, continuing an upwards trend in the healthcare system, according to a Fraser Institute report.

The think tank released its latest study on wait times Thursday, saying the median wait times across the country this year was 21.2 weeks – the longest ever recorded in its two decades of tracking.

For the fifth year in a row, B.C. saw an increase in wait times and is still higher than the national median of 26.2 weeks.

Last year, wait times were about 25 weeks in the province. In 1993, they were 12 weeks.

Rain in B.C.
Infogram

New Brunswick saw the longest average at almost 42 weeks, while Ontario boasts the shortest of 15.

Among the various specialties, national wait times were longest for orthopaedic surgery at 41.7 weeks, and neurosurgery at 32.9 weeks. The shortest wait for a patient was for medical oncology, at about three weeks.

READ MORE: Medical wait times cost B.C. patients $2,300 each

READ MORE: Crowded ERs linked to patient deaths, doctor errors

“Long wait times are not a trivial matter — they can increase suffering for patients, decrease quality of life, and in the worst cases, lead to disability or death,” study author Bacchus Barua said in a statement.

“It’s time for policymakers to consider reforming the outdated policies that continue to contribute to long wait times in Canada.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Funeral chain defends harshly criticized Fentanyl Prevention Program
Next story
B.C. family under investigation after buying injured calves from dairy farm

Just Posted

Grade 11 students organise #clothingswap

Social Justice course examines ‘True Cost’

Moonlight Madness parade stalled, not stopped

‘Newlands Express’ float wins best in parade

Bitcoin machine arrives in northern B.C.

New machine in Prince Rupert cafe will allows users to buy virtual currencies

Surrey union decries ‘epidemic’ level shortage of education assistants in B.C.

Children sit with tablets for hours when EAs aren’t available, CUPE says

VIDEO: Best photos of the Supermoon 2017

At its closest, the Frost Moon was about 363,300 km away from the Earth

B.C. family under investigation after buying injured calves from dairy farm

Cici Life Farm Sanctuary is being scrutinized for transporting two injured bull calves

$66-million upgrade coming to Whistler Blackcomb

A new gondola and high-speed chairlifts will be ready for the 2018/19 season

B.C. mayor’s leaked letter shows Trudeau the way

White Rock mayor takes Trudeau team to task for ‘disrespectful behaviour’

B.C. patients wait more than 26 weeks for medical care: report

New report shows wait times have increased for fifth year in a row

Flag person struck by car in Okanagan dies

Female traffic control person succumbs to injuries from Lavington accident

Higher winds could complicate California wildfire fight

The expected strength of the winds have reached uncharted territory

B.C. byelection a test of Trudeau’s popularity, Scheer’s rookie leadership

Liberals and Conservatives battle it out for South Surrey-White Rock riding

Federal court dismisses Taseko’s judicial reviews

Two judicial reviews filed against the Minister of Environment, the Attorney General of Canada and the TNG have been dismissed

Most Read