A snow plow driver in Cranbrook helped clear a path for first responders to get to an elderly man who’d called for help. (Flickr)

B.C. snow plow operator helps save elderly man

The 73-year-old man had fallen at his isolated home, and finally was able to call for help

A snowplow operator in Cranbrook is being praised for his role in saving the life of an elderly man.

Vern Radloff rushed to assist first responders to reach the 73-year-old who had fallen at his isolated home several days earlier, but had finally managed to reach a phone to call for help.

Radloff, a plow operator for the City of Cranbrook for nearly 30 years, says he couldn’t believe what awaited him at the rural property.

He says about 25 centimetres of untouched snow blanketed the meandering, 2.5-kilometre driveway leading to the house where the injured man awaited rescue.

Within about 15 minutes, Radloff had cleared a path for the ambulance and fire department, prompting an email to the city from an impressed fire chief, who says Radloff’s speedy response was vital to the successful rescue.

Chief Wayne Price says the patient was in poor condition when paramedics reached him and further delays could have led to a different outcome, but Radloff says it was all in a day’s work.

“If they need help, we go and help them. That’s always been the case for the city here,” he said.

And the plow operator didn’t stick around after his literal 15 minutes of fame.

“I just got out of there and let those guys continue on with their work.”

(CHBZ)

The Canadian Press

Previous story
B.C. cat torture recorded on Snapchat, sent to owner

Just Posted

Softwood lumber duties decrease after final determination

High lumber prices mitigating impact on local mills

Medals brought home from Taekwondo Westerns

Fort team travelled to Grand Prairie for Western Canadian Championships

Fort hockey girls help bring home division silver

Combined PeeWee/Bantam team compete at Women’s Hockey Wickfest, Calgary

VIDEO: Government approves funding of $750,000 drug for B.C. woman

Approval comes one day after province announces funding for Soliris on a case-by-case basis

VIDEO: Rare comic showing Superman’s 1st appearance to be auctioned

The 1938 comic features Superman hoisting a car over his head

Man linked to Shuswap farm where human remains found to appear in court

A rally will be held on the Vernon courthouse steps prior to Curtis Sagmoen’s appearance

B.C. snow plow operator helps save elderly man

The 73-year-old man had fallen at his isolated home, and finally was able to call for help

Wildlife group challenges B.C.’s interpretation of law on destroying bears

Fur-Bearers are challenging a conservation officer’s decision to kill a bear cub near Dawson Creek

Tourism numbers continue to climb in B.C.

The majority of international travellers to British Columbia are coming from Australia

Canadian screen stars want ‘action’ from industry meeting on sexual misconduct

‘Of course there’s been sexual harassment here. Absolutely. No question.’

VIDEO: Search for missing B.C. dog walker remains a ‘rescue effort’

Annette Poitras was last seen walking three dogs on Monday afternoon

Accused in violent Kamloops burglary charged with attempted murder

Accused in violent Kamloops burglary, home invasion charged with attempted murder; victim remains in hospital

Cannabidiol products available in Summerland

Products contain medical benefits of cannabis, but with no psychoactive properties

Most Read