BC RCMP hunt for white SUV that rammed cruiser

Kamloops RCMP are looking for a white SUV headed north on the Yellowhead Highway

Kamloops RCMP are on the lookout for a white SUV that was last seen headed north on Highway 5 after striking a police cruiser.

This afternoon at about 1:30 p.m., a Kamloops RCMP officer attempted to pull over a vehicle after it failed to stop for a stop sign.

The driver refused to stop and made his way onto the Yellowhead Highway.

“Once on the highway, the vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed and at times, it was driving on the wrong side of the road so the police officers did not pursue the vehicle,” explains Cpl. Jodi Shelkie.

“As the police drove north on the highway, they saw the suspect vehicle on a side road near Rayleigh. Two police vehicles attempted to block the road, but the vehicle drove into the passenger side of a police car (the police officer was not injured) and then proceeded north on the Yellowhead Highway again. Police did not pursue.”

The suspect vehicle has not been located. Shelkie says it is a white SUV with possible front-end damage from the collision with the police car.

If you see any vehicle driving in an erratic manner, please call 911.

