BC RCMP mourn police dog Fury

B.C. police service dog Fury is being mourned after its sudden death

BC RCMP members are mourning the sudden and unexpected loss of police dog Fury.

“It is with sadness that we confirm the sudden loss of Police Service Dog ‘Fury’ who passed away following emergency surgery,” wrote the BC RCMP. “The surgery was not the result of an on duty injury, but of an unforeseen condition.”

Const. Leo Rojas and his police service dog ‘Fury’ became policing partners in 2014.

The pair worked together in Prince George before transferring down to the Lower Mainland where they joined the Integrated Police Dog Service.

Fury was a general duty dog that specialized in explosive detection.

The RCMP says Fury assisted in many high profile events including the visit of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Damdardas Modi, in 2015, the Canada Winter Games, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Royal Visit of 2016 and the United Nations Peacekeeping Defence Ministerial Conference, that occurred just last week in Vancouver.

“Even till the end, Fury was dedicated and a passionate worker and an important partner to Const. Rojas,” writes the RCMP.

“Our thoughts are with Const. Rojas, and we mourn the unexpected loss of ‘Fury’ with him.”

