Campfires banned across B.C.

Campfires are now banned across all of B.C.
The BC Wildfire Service implemented the latest ban, for the Northwest fire centre, on Monday.
- campfires
- Category 2 open fires
- Category 3 open fires
- the burning of any waste, slash or other materials
- stubble or grass fires of any size over any area
- the use of stoves and other portable campfire apparatuses that are not CSA-approved or ULC-approved
- fires burning woody debris in outdoor stoves
- the use of tiki torches, fireworks, firecrackers, sky lanterns, burning barrels or burning cages of any size or description
- the use of binary exploding targets (e.g., for rifle target practice)
Campfire ban now in effect for Northwest Fire Centre, which means campfires are now banned #BC-wide: https://t.co/XI0OqBE004 #BCwildfire pic.twitter.com/1Z3Qv0mzNQ— BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 10, 2017