Campfires banned in Prince George fire centre

Campfires are now prohibited due to hot, dry weather. (Citizen file)

Campfires and all other open fires are now prohibited in the Prince George fire centre.

The fire centre encompasses 31.8 million hectares in northeast B.C. With this ban, open fires and campfires are now prohibited everywhere in B.C. except for the northwest fire centre.

Banned activities include: