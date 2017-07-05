Changes, arrivals & departures in SD 91

On June 30, Manu Madhok, Assistant Superintendent, School District No. 91, Nechako Lakes, provided a press release announcing staff changes including:

Leona Prince

Ms. Prince is the new District Vice Principal of Aboriginal Education. Leona graduated from Lakes District Secondary School and is a member of Lake Babine First Nation. She comes to the Nechako Lakes School District with a wide variety of teaching, administrative and curriculum development experiences. Most recently Leona was the vice principal of Nusdeh Yoh Elementary School in SD 57 in P.G. She has also acted as SD 57’s resource teacher supporting classrooms and schools with Aboriginal perspectives and resources.

Ms. Prince has travelled across the province supporting schools districts with the development of culturally relevant and authentic resources and the integration of Aboriginal Worldviews and Perspectives into classrooms. She was seconded to the BC Educational Resource Acquisition Consortium (BCERAC) where she developed the Aboriginal Education Support Site abedsupport.bcerac.ca

As an ERAC evaluator Ms. Prince was a key member of teams tasked with reviewing, evaluating and recommending approval of resources for use in BC schools. Leona has provided leadership and guidance as a member of the BC Principals’ and Vice Principals’ Association’s Aboriginal Leadership Advisory Committee. She is continuing her learning through participation as a student in the Mentor Apprenticeship Language Program where fluent speakers are partnered with committed learners in an immersion environment in the home and on the land.

Megan Boniface

Ms. Boniface is the new vice principalship of EBUS Academy. Megan has been an online secondary teacher for EBUS for 5 years. Prior to moving to Langley, she had lived in Fort St James with her family and worked at Nechako Valley Secondary School and EBUS Academy. Megan brings extensive, exemplary teaching experience in rural, urban and online settings.