VIDEO: Christy Clark government falls in confidence vote

The combined forces of the B.C. NDP and Greens defeated the B.C. Liberal government in a vote of non-confidence in the B.C. legislature Thursday afternoon.

Having lost the “confidence of the house,” the vote obliged Clark to visit Lt. Gov. Judith Guichon, offer her resignation as premier and provide advice on how the Queen’s representative in B.C. should proceed.

Clark made one last pitch for her government’s throne speech before the critical vote Thursday, emphasizing promises that closely resemble NDP and Green election promises. She accused the NDP of “grasping for power” and trying to “twist the rules of the legislature” to hold onto it.

Clark told reporters Wednesday she will not advise Guichon to call a new election to break the near-deadlock produced by the last result. But she expects Guichon to ask her if the legislature can function with 43 B.C. Liberal MLAs, 41 NDP and three Greens.

“This isn’t a working legislature, and I haven’t seen any evidence that it could work,” Clark said before the vote.

Shortly after leaving the house, NDP leader John Horgan issued a statement, calling the vote a “step toward a new government that puts regular British Columbians first.”

Horgan reiterated the NDP’s promises on shortening health care wait times, directing more funding to education and creating more jobs.

NDP house leader Mike Farnworth said Thursday he is confident that even after appointing a speaker from the NDP bench, leaving 43 MLAs on each side, the alliance of NDP and Green MLAs can pass legislation. Rules of the legislature allow the speaker to vote only in the event of a tie, and is restricted to voting for further debate or to support the government.

Legislation can be introduced and moved to committee, where the NDP and Greens would have a majority, then brought back to the main chamber for a final vote where the tie would be broken by the NDP speaker voting in favour, Farnworth said.