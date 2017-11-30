Kelly Ellard and her father Lawrence leave the Vancouver courthouse, March 30, 2000. (Canadian Press photo)

Convicted killer Kelly Ellard gets conditional day parole

The B.C. woman killed 14-year-old Reena Virk near Victoria

A British Columbia woman who killed 14-year-old Reena Virk near a Victoria-area bridge two decades ago has been given conditional approval for day parole.

Kelly Ellard has been granted day parole for six months but she must first complete a residential treatment program for substance abuse.

After six months, the parole board will review the decision.

Ellard, who was 15 at the time of the death, is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder.

She first applied for day parole in 2016 and was denied, but in February she was granted temporary escorted absences to go to parenting programs and doctor’s appointments with the baby she had while in prison.

The Canadian Press

B.C. seniors to get new driving assessment

