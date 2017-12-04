Court strikes injured veterans’ disability pensions claim

Aaron Bedard is one of the plaintiffs in the Equitas Society’s class-action lawsuit. (File photo)

The BC Court of Appeal has struck “in its entirety” a claim that compensation for injured servicemen and women is inadequate.

White Rock-based Equitas Society filed a class-action lawsuit challenging the New Veterans Charter in 2012, in an effort to improve compensation for veterans. Created in 2006, the charter replaced veterans’ lifelong pensions with lump-sum settlements.

In a decision released this morning, appeal court judges concluded, “Canada has constitutional authority to enact and administer the compensation scheme. The plaintiffs do not belong to a group enumerated in s. 15 of the Charter, nor are “members of the Canadian Forces” an analogous group for the purposes of this lawsuit. Section 7 of the Charter limits the powers of governments to deprive individuals of rights. It does not, generally, serve to impose positive obligations on governments.”

Monday morning, prior to the decision’s release, society president Marc Burchell told Peace Arch News there would be no public comment until after it had been reviewed with the “representative plaintiff” and lawyer. A press conference is to take place at 1 p.m. in Vancouver, he said.

While Burchell said he couldn’t predict which way the court would rule, he said for him, “it’s only logical which way it should go.”

“Obviously, with the decision-making that’s been taking place up to this point, logic doesn’t play into it.”

Either way, “it’s a very big decision,” Burchell said.

The fight to reinstate the compensation was led by South Surrey father Jim Scott, whose son, Dan, was injured during his second tour of duty in Afghanistan, during a training session with claymore mines in February 2010. He lost his spleen, a kidney and suffered a collapsed lung.

According to court documents filed in 2012, the soldier received a lump-sum payment of $41,411.96.

Equitas held a rally in October to raise awareness of the issue.

More to come…