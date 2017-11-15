Driver fined after iPhone, tablet tied to steering wheel

But instead of issue a ticket, Vancouver police officer educated driver on safety

One driver’s attempt at multitasking didn’t go so well, after he was caught driving with not one, but two, electronic devices strapped to the steering wheel.

Vancouver police said one of their traffic officers pulled a man over on Cambie Street near West Broadway at around noon Wednesday, after spotting him wearing headphones.

The officer approached the car and saw a phone attached to the steering wheel with a piece of string, and a tablet wedged between the wheel and the phone.

But rather than enforcing the $368 penalty for distracted driving, the cop decided to have a “lengthy conversation about road safety,” police said.

The man was instead issued an $81 ticket for failing to produce a driver’s licence, and removed his electronics display from the steering wheel.

In the meantime, social media users were quick to condemn the driver’s actions.

Previous story
Protesters pose as reporters to interrupt Trudeau’s speech
Next story
VIDEO: Premature baby program to expand across B.C.

Just Posted

Local area D-Day survivor is 100 yrs on Feb. 5

Stewart Ray is “like a cat with 9 lives, except he’s on at least his 3rd set of 9 lives”

WWII Veteran’s 70th year residing in Fort St. James

J.K. Johnson moved here from Calgary in 1947 and never looked back

“Persian Plenty” quilt fit for a queen

Fort St. James quilter Mona French is almost finished building her magnificent… Continue reading

Community Foundation showcases “777 Challenge” trophy

The 777 Challenge is one way to donate to the Fort St.… Continue reading

Run, hide, fight — surviving an active shooter situation

A former Kelowna cop teaches how to survive an active shooter situation

Federal funding to combat guns, gangs and opioid crisis

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said illicit drugs are often main cause of guns, gangs violence

Riverview youth mental health centre proceeds

Replacement for Maples Treatment Centre first announced in March

Dead boy’s father posts Facebook response after Appeal Court upholds conviction

David, Collet Stephan were found guilty in their son Ezekiel’s 2012 death from bacterial meningitis

Trudeau mania, Scheer enthusiasm in B.C. this week

Prime minister, Conservative leader drop in on Surrey, White Rock

Forecasters promote avalanche safety awareness to kick off season

Avalanche Canada advising backcountry enthusiasts to get proper training and equipment.

B.C. church defaced with disturbing anti-Christian graffiti

Staff at Crossroads United Church reported the vandalism to police late last week

PayPal ordered to disclose business accounts to Canada Revenue Agency

Online payments company has 45 days to hand over information identifying its account holders

Federal government to boost treatment options for opioid drug users: minister

More than 2,800 people died last year as a result of the overdose crisis

Most Read