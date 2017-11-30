Elections Canada wants no part in organizing leaders debates

Agency must stay above the political fray, chief electoral officer says

Canada’s independent elections watchdog wants no part in organizing leaders’ debates during federal elections.

Stephane Perrault, the acting chief electoral officer, says Elections Canada must stay above the political fray and should not be perceived as being involved in anything that could influence the outcome of a campaign.

Perreault says leaders’ debates can be pivotal moments in a campaign, often helping to define the ballot-box issues.

A House of Commons committee is examining the idea of appointing an independent commission or commissioner to organize leadership debates, as promised by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the 2015 campaign.

Perrault says such a commission should be given broad latitude to shape the format of debates, but it should have little or no discretion to decide which party leaders are allowed to participate.

He says court challenges by smaller parties over their exclusion from debates in the past have failed because they were considered private, media-sponsored events not subject to scrutiny under the charter of rights; that would no longer be the case if a government-created commission was involved in organizing the debates.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
B.C. seniors to get new driving assessment
Next story
Convicted killer Kelly Ellard gets conditional day parole

Just Posted

Moonlight Madness parade stalled, not stopped

‘Newlands Express’ float wins best in parade

Bitcoin machine arrives in northern B.C.

New machine in Prince Rupert cafe will allows users to buy virtual currencies

Medals brought home from Taekwondo Westerns

Fort team travelled to Grand Prairie for Western Canadian Championships

Fort hockey girls help bring home division silver

Combined PeeWee/Bantam team compete at Women’s Hockey Wickfest, Calgary

VIDEO: Government approves funding of $750,000 drug for B.C. woman

Approval comes one day after province announces funding for Soliris on a case-by-case basis

Trudeau apologizes for decades of LGBTQ discrimination by federal agencies

‘I am sorry. We are sorry,’ Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.

Premier John Horgan vows clear referendum question

B.C. legislature adjourns after NDP-Greens pass electoral reform bill

Wilkinson surges, Watts sinks on social media as BC Liberals race heats up

Measuring momentum in the BC Liberal leadership race

Equitas expects appeal court’s decision on veteran charter Monday

B.C.-based veterans advocacy group filed class-action suit against federal government in 2012

Donations pour in for B.C. dog’s surgery after hit-and-run

Dog owner exhausted with happiness after people come through with the help she needed this week

BC RCMP mourn police dog Fury

B.C. police service dog Fury is being mourned after its sudden death

Kelly Ellard’s parole delivers blow to her victim’s family

Reena Virk’s mother says Ellard has yet to take full responsibility for her daughter’s death

BC Lions hire Ed Hervey as GM, Buono to stay on as coach for 2018

Buono will continue as vice-president of football operations

Elections Canada wants no part in organizing leaders debates

Agency must stay above the political fray, chief electoral officer says

Most Read