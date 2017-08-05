Escaped inmate caught on Vancouver Island

David Enease Blackmore had broken free from custody while attending his mother’s funeral in Port Alberni.

Inmate David Enease Blackmore has been apprehended after escaping custody on Aug. 1, 2017 in Port Alberni. SUBMITTED PHOTO

A prisoner who escaped during his mother’s funeral on Vancouver Island has finally been caught.

David Enease Blackmore, missing after he bolted from his mother’s funeral in Port Alberni earlier this week, is back in custody.

Blackmore escaped custody of correctional facility staff on Aug. 1 while attending a funeral for his mother, and has been at large ever since.

Port Alberni RCMP located and arrested him “without incident” at 8:40 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, according to RCMP Staff Sgt. David Paddock. No other details about Blackmore’s location were released.

VIDEO: Inmate David Blackmore still at large

editor@albernivalleynews.com