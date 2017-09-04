Fireball lights up B.C. Interior

From Nelson to Kamloops a large fireball could be seen in the sky on Monday night.

The sky lit up dramatically across the Interior of B.C. as a large ball of flames headed towards the earth.

Kevin Skrepnek was in Nelson when he felt what seemed similar to a power surge, followed by streetlights ‘shorting out’ at the same time.

“Then, to the east, I saw a reddish fire streak in the sky, headed north,”said Skrepnek.

Here's the meteor. Apparently it landed near Nelson, BC. 200km west of Calgary pic.twitter.com/DprrY42FsI — RP (@RafaelPern) September 5, 2017

Initially he said he heard nothing, but about a minute later a massive sound — similar to a rolling thunderclap occurred across the valley, for about five seconds.

“It all happened quite quickly, I didn’t see any ground contact,” he explained.

Reports on social media indicate the possible meteorite hit ground in the West Kootenays near Nelson.

It appears the fireball was first seen about 10:30 p.m. in various regions around the province.

Residents from Kamloops to Castlegar commented online about observing the incident.

The American Meteor Society said the fireball traveled in a southeast to northwest direction entering the atmosphere near the small city of Boswell near Kootenay Lake and terminated near Meadow Creek.

