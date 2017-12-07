A flag person was struck by a vehicle on Highway 6 in Lavington Friday morning, closing the highway for five hours. The victim was taken by air ambulance to Kelowna General Hospital. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)

Flag person struck by car in Okanagan dies

Female traffic control person succumbs to injuries from Lavington accident

A traffic control personnel has died following a long battle in hospital after being struck by a vehicle nearly three weeks ago.

The 66-year-old women from Enderby was hit Nov. 17 on Highway 6 in Lavington, where she was directing traffic.

The flagger was flown to Kelowna General Hospital by air ambulance.

At the time Cpl. Annie Linteau said police attended a construction zone on Highway 6 in Lavington between School Road and Hill Drive after receiving a report that a traffic control person had been hit by a vehicle.

“Early indications are that a west-bound vehicle approached the construction zone and was apparently stopped by the traffic control person in an area reduced to one-lane of traffic,” said Linteau. “It appears the driver of the vehicle involved was unable to stop in time and hit the traffic-control person.”

“The 75-year-old driver of the vehicle involved is co-operating with the investigation and a number of witnesses have been identified,” said Linteau.

Police are continuing their investigation.


jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

A flag person was struck by a vehicle on Highway 6 in Lavington at 10 am Friday morning. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)

Previous story
North Korea says war is inevitable
Next story
As pot becomes legal, parallels drawn to the waning days of alcohol prohibition

Just Posted

Grade 11 students organise #clothingswap

Social Justice course examines ‘True Cost’

Moonlight Madness parade stalled, not stopped

‘Newlands Express’ float wins best in parade

Bitcoin machine arrives in northern B.C.

New machine in Prince Rupert cafe will allows users to buy virtual currencies

Surrey union decries ‘epidemic’ level shortage of education assistants in B.C.

Children sit with tablets for hours when EAs aren’t available, CUPE says

VIDEO: Best photos of the Supermoon 2017

At its closest, the Frost Moon was about 363,300 km away from the Earth

B.C. family under investigation after buying injured calves from dairy farm

Cici Life Farm Sanctuary is being scrutinized for transporting two injured bull calves

$66-million upgrade coming to Whistler Blackcomb

A new gondola and high-speed chairlifts will be ready for the 2018/19 season

B.C. mayor’s leaked letter shows Trudeau the way

Baldwin tells PMO, Liberals that prime minister did not follow ‘protocols and procedures’

B.C. patients wait more than 26 weeks for medical care: report

New report shows wait times have increased for fifth year in a row

Flag person struck by car in Okanagan dies

Female traffic control person succumbs to injuries from Lavington accident

Higher winds could complicate California wildfire fight

The expected strength of the winds have reached uncharted territory

B.C. byelection a test of Trudeau’s popularity, Scheer’s rookie leadership

Liberals and Conservatives battle it out for South Surrey-White Rock riding

Federal court dismisses Taseko’s judicial reviews

Two judicial reviews filed against the Minister of Environment, the Attorney General of Canada and the TNG have been dismissed

Most Read