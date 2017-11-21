Fort hockey girls help bring home division silver

Combined PeeWee/Bantam team compete at Women’s Hockey Wickfest, Calgary

By Fiona Maureen, Black Press

Peewee/Bantam Bears girls in the dressing room getting autographs from the Cougars Women’s Team. Photo Theresa Philips Facebook

Kennedy Hoy (Fort St. James), Dakota Magnus (Fraser Lake), Ellie Ouellette (Fort St. James) played for the PeeWee/Bantam Bears team who came second in Wickfest, Calgary Ellie Oulette placed second in the top five for points in the tournament on the weekend. Photo submitted.

PeeWee/Bantam Bears attend skills camp and games at the Wickenheiser Women’s World Hockey Festival Nov. 16 - 19, 2017 in the Calgary Mount Royal University arena Photo Theresa Philips Facebook

Alexa Philips placed in the top 5 for points and goals in the tournament. Photo Theresa Philips Facebook

