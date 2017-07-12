Interactive map paints B.C. wildfire picture

An enterprising B.C. man has created a one-stop shop for all wildfire information across the province.

Neil Johnston of Vancouver made the interactive map that shows fires, evacuation orders and alerts, highway closures and crowdsourced tweets all together.

The map also shows wind direction to give watchers a sense of where fires might travel. According to BC Wildfire Service chief information officer Kevin Skrepnek, the weather throughout interior B.C. is expected to stay hot, windy and full of lightning.

