LIVE: Thousands gather for anti-racism rally in Vancouver

Anti-racism protesters have taken over the streets of Vancouver

More than 4,000 anti-racism demonstrators have gathered outside Vancouver City Hall Saturday. Image Credit: Ashley Wadhwani.

HAPPENING NOW: Hundreds out front #Vancouver City Hall with anti-racism signs. I can't yet see anyone representing the anti-Islam rally pic.twitter.com/hKq9313qNk — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) August 19, 2017

The thousands of people are here as part of a Rally Against Racism, in anticipation of an afternoon anti-Islam rally.

One police officer just told me the count on how many people outside #Vancouver City Hall "a while ago" was 2,300 pic.twitter.com/zeBQChi3EK — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) August 19, 2017

That protest set for 2 p.m. was organized by the Worldwide Coalition Against Islam’s Canadian chapter (WCAI Canada), as well as the Cultural Action Party of Canada (CAP), and was expected to include members from the Soldiers of Odin.

Man escorted by police out of rally area after giving Nazi salute: pic.twitter.com/7Luds44PwC — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) August 19, 2017

The rallies come one week after racially motivated protests in Charlottesville, Va, turned deadly, leading to the death of 32-year-old Heather Heyer.