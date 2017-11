Medals brought home from Taekwondo Westerns

Fort St. James Family Taekwondo travelled to Grande Prairie, Alberta Nov. 11, 12 to compete with the top Taekwondo athletes in Western Canada. Here are our hometown medal results in the two events; Sparring, Patterns

Tom Robertson – Silver, Bronze

Jeff Grondin – Silver, Bronze

Lukasz Wichrowski – DQ, Gold

Cela West – Bronze

Nikolia Legebokoff – Gold, Silver

Zuri Grondin – Bronze

Cassidy Mac Dougall – Gold, Gold

Parker Shoot – Gold, Bronze

Jerzy Wichrowski – Silver, Gold

Willian Benneson – Silver, Bronze

Wolfgang Thomas Gold, Gold

Mrs. Poole – Gold, Bronze

Gavin Hawn

Total Bronze 7

Total Silver 5

Total Gold 9

Total Medals 21