Missing B.C. filmmaker found dead

Twyla Roscovich, 38, had been missing more than a week

A Vancouver Island woman missing for more than a week was found dead.

Twyla Roscovich’s body has been found, according to friends who had been updating her Facebook page during this week’s search.

“We are deeply saddened to inform everyone that our dear Twyla’s body has been found,” the posting reads. “No foul play is suspected.”

Friends request that Roscovich’s family’s privacy be respected.

A Gofundme page is being set up for Roscovich’s daughter.

“We also wish to express our heartfelt appreciation for those who took part in search efforts, as well as all of those who reached out with concern and support over the last few days,” the post reads. “Twyla is so loved. This coast she loved and fought for with all of her heart is a lonelier place for her passing. She left us too soon.”

Roscovich, a resident of Sointula who grew up in Campbell River, was a 38-year-old independent filmmaker and environmental activist.

She left Sointula on Sept. 6 travelling alone toward Campbell River. Her friends and family became worried after not hearing from her for over a week. She had been reported missing Sept. 12.