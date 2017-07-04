Missing cyclist found deceased

Sean David Kuntz who was reported missing on June 18th 2017 has been found. Sadly Mr. Kuntz was found deceased. On Saturday Jul 1st 2017 Lillooet RCMP, and the local Search and Rescue located Mr. Kuntz in the Fraser River.

The family of Mr. Kuntz have been notified. The police do not suspect foul play and BC Coroners Service has conduct of the investigation. The RCMP will not be releasing any further details on this matter.

The RCMP wish to thank the public for their assistance in this investigation.

Telkwa’s Sean David Kuntz, 45, left home on June 9 to cycle his way to visit his mother in the Greater Victoria area. She last heard from him on June 13 when he texted to check in from between Williams Lake and Quesnel. He was reported missing that day. It is believed he was sleeping on the side of the highway.

Investigators say the last confirmed sighting of Kuntz at the Caribou Visitor Centre in 100 Mile on June 14.